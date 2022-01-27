Johnson

NASHVILLE-based entertainment law firm SAFFORD MOTLEY PLC has hired ALYSSA JOHNSON in the role of ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY. JOHNSON brings her experience in the areas of transactional entertainment, intellectual property and business law to the firm, which represents songwriters, recording artists, record labels, publishers, executives and more.

JOHNSON previously served as a Judicial Law Clerk for the 21st Judicial District of TENNESSEE. Her professional experience also includes internships with the NASHVILLE PREDATORS, the TENNESSEE VOLUNTEER LAWYERS AND PROFESSIONALS FOR THE ARTS, HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS and MUSIC FARM PRODUCTIONS.

“ALYSSA is an exceptionally bright young lawyer with the moxie to put her skills to use,” said SAFFORD MOTLEY PLC’s SCOTT SAFFORD. “We are fortunate that she chose to join our team as we expand to meet the growing needs of our clients.”

