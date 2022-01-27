Usher (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Eight-time GRAMMY-Winner USHER is set to perform at THE CHAIRMAN'S PARTY, the exclusive after-party following the NFL HONORS SHOW inside SOFI STADIUM at THE CANYONS in LOS ANGELES. The invitation-only celebration is happening THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10th.

USHER has been nominated for more than 600 awards, winning 320 of them, including eight GRAMMYS; 18 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS; and nine AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS and he's sold more than 43 million albums worldwide.

THE CHAIRMAN'S PARTY is a star-studded invitation list event that includes current sports icons, HOLLYWOOD celebrities, PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMERS, and NFL team owners. Guests get an early look at the site of SUPER BOWL LVI.

CEO, DIRECTV BILL MORROW said, “We look forward to welcoming fans to LOS ANGELES and officially kicking off SUPER BOWL weekend with the LOS ANGELES SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT COMMISSION AT THE CHAIRMAN’S PARTY Presented by DIRECTV. Our company has been synonymous with world-class SUPER BOWL festivities in years past, and this event will continue that long tradition.”

Chairman/LOS ANGELES SUPER BOWL Host Committee CASEY WASSERMAN added, “THE CHAIRMAN’S PARTY Presented by DIRECTV is a culmination of hard work and perseverance on behalf of all the SUPER BOWL stakeholders. We appreciate the artists and other supporters who are contributing the success of the weekend."

« see more Net News