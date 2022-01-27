Thompson

BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (98.7 FM ARIZONA'S SPORTS STATION) and Sports KTAR-A (ESPN 620 AM)/PHIOENIX have found their new PD in AUDACY Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME)/ATLANTA Assistant Brand Mgr. SEAN THOMPSON. THOMPSON replaces ROD LAKIN, who joined AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA as Brand Mgr. in OCTOBER.

THOMPSON said, “It was going to need to be the ultimate opportunity for me to leave THE GAME and I’ve found it. With the talented talk shows, flagship relationships with all the local teams and full commitment to digital content, the potential for the ARIZONA SPORTS super brand is limitless.”

“SEAN is the perfect person to lead ARIZONA’S SPORTS STATION to new heights,” added SVP/Market Mgr. RYAN HATCH. “He’s strategic, creative, collaborative and we can’t wait to see what he will do to continue to grow the ARIZONA SPORTS brand on all channels.”

