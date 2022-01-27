Sabrina From Queens Returns

Former AUDACY Country WNSH (NEW YORK’S COUNTRY)/NEW YORK morning team member “SABRINA FROM QUEENS” SERGIO has returned to the HD-2 stream of the station (WXBK-HD2) as afternoon host following the main station’s flip to Classic Hip-Hop in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/22/21).

She has been with AUDACY since 2018, and can now be heard from 3-6p (ET) weekdays.

Listen live here.

