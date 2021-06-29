Maxx

In last week's column, MELISSA MAXX spoke about three labels that have been used interchangeably and often incorrectly, a lot lately. The words are empath, introvert and highly-sensitive.

Last week MELISSA discussed what an empath is and isn't. This week she will do the same for the word "introvert". Catch her weekly column "Watching The Wheels - Mindfulness For Mindless Times." Click here to check it out.

« see more Net News