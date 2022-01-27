Chiang

As COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON Dir./Operations JOHNNY CHIANG transitions to record label RED STREET COUNTRY as VP/Radio Promotions and Artist Development (NET NEWS 1/27), the company is seeking his successor to oversee Country KKBQ (93Q), Classic Rock KGLK (106.9/107.5 THE EAGLE) and Classic Country KTHT (97.1 COUNTRY LEGENDS). Interested candidates can apply here.

“We thank JOHNNY for his many years of leadership with CMG and service to the HOUSTON community and wish him well as he sets off on this new adventure,” said Regional VP KEITH LAWLESS. Added SVP and head of CMG RADIO ROB BABIN, “His positive impact on our CMG radio brands and people will continue for many years, and we wish him well in this new chapter in his career.”

Said CHIANG, “In my nearly 30 years at CMG, I’ve been blessed with the best teammates anyone could ever hope to have. Thank you for your trust in me to lead some of the best radio brands in AMERICA. You are my CMG family, and that will never change.”

« back to Net News