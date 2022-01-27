Raising Money Through Radio

WHYHUNGER just announced the results for its 36th annual HUNGERTHON campaign, which raised over $920,000 to support solutions to hunger and build social justice for all.

The message hit the airwaves at AUDACY NEW YORK, nationally via SIRIUSXM, and at iHEARTMEDIA NEW YORK engaging listeners and raising funds. Celebrity supporters included TIFFANY HADDISH, YOKO ONO LENNON and BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, who all lent their voices, while the public participated through radio broadcasts, auctions, social media and thousands of small dollar donations to help ensure everyone’s right to nutritious food.

Radio partners hosted live broadcasts featuring exclusive interviews on topics such as hunger and health, the root causes of hunger, women in food justice and COVID-19’s impact on hunger, while raising funds through auction items, donation drives and social media engagement.

On NOVEMBER 23rd, WHYHUNGER hosted a record-breaking annual LIVE HUNGERTHON DAY via radio partners at AUDACY NEW YORK, raising over $400,000 on stations including: WFAN, WCBS, WINS-AM, WCBS-FM, WNYL (ALT 92.3) and WNEW (NEW 102.7).

Among the auction items were a virtual co-host with SIRIUSXM’s "The Highway With STORME WARREN," and the chance to sit-in on WFAN’s "BOOMER And GIO Show";

WHYHUNGER Exec. Dir. NOREEN SPRINGSTEAD commented, “At a time when so many are struggling in various ways, it is humbling to see such an outpouring of support during this year’s HUNGERTHON campaign. No matter the donation size, large or small, each contribution made an impact to help those struggling with food insecurity. We are so fortunate to have the continued support of all involved – from our radio partners, to our celebrity ambassadors and corporate sponsors. From everyone at WHYHUNGER – thank you for helping us make this year’s campaign a continued success. Your support of our mission will help strike at the root causes of hunger and solve hunger for good.”

« see more Net News