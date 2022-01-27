WABC Shows Its Support

RED APPLE MEDIA News/-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK invites everyone to join together to show their support for slain NEW YORK CITY police officer JASON RIVERA, the 22-year-old who was killed in the line of duty.

RED APPLE GROUP Chairman/CEO JOHN CATSIMATIDIS and the staff are encouraging participation to support the hometown hero at the NYPD by "standing with us" this morning at 9a ET to honor his life.

The station will pause the airwaves and take a moment of silence to show support and ask all listeners to stand "outside their home, inside their home, place of work or school" to show their support for the slain officer.

WABC and ONE TIMES SQUARE have collaborated to display the image of RIVERA on the side of their building at 8:58a, 9:15a, 9:30a, 9:45a today, which is when Mr. RIVERA's funeral will take place.

Listeners are also encouraged to show their support for the NYPD by posting a memorable photo on social media using #77wabcbtb. WABC will distribute free "Back The Blue" pins to wear showing support of the city's police officers. Go to wabcradio.com/pin to get one and show your support.

