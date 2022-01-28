Sohn

A pledge by FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION nominee GIGI SOHN to recuse herself from proceedings on television retransmission consent and copyright may have paved the way for her confirmation to the open Commissioner slot currently being held up by concerns about her bard membership with now-defunct broadcast station streamer LOCAST and her tenure with PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE that included advocating changes to retransmission consent rules. SOHN's recusal agreement is for three years, although she would also recuse herself from a current docket on retransmission consent.

SOHN's agreement met with approval from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, whose Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT issued a statement saying, "Ms. SOHN’s recusal agreement resolves the concerns NAB raised regarding her nomination. NAB appreciates Ms. SOHN's willingness to seriously consider our issues regarding retransmission consent and broadcast copyright, and to address those concerns in her recusal. We look forward to the SENATE moving forward with Ms. SOHN’s confirmation and are eager to work with her and the full complement of commissioners in the very near future.”

