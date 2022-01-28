Swap

MAJOR KEYSTONE is turning its time brokerage agreement under which it programs VP BROADCASTING's Top 40/Rhythmic WEST-A-W258DV/EASTON, PA and WHOL-A-W295CR/ALLENTOWN, PA (LOUD RADIO 106.9/99.5) into an outright acquisition in a swap that will send Sports WTKZ-A (FOX SPORTS LEHIGH VALLEY)/ALLENTOWN, PA; and Sports WGLD-A-W296EA (ESPN 1440)/MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP-YORK, PA to VP, with time brokerage agreements for all stations.

MAJOR KEYSTONE acquired WTKZ and WGLD-W296EA from CUMULUS last FALL and has programmed its LOUD RADIO format on WEST since DECEMBER 2020 and on WHOL since JANUARY 2021.

« see more Net News