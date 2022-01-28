Villanueva

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES has given LOS ANGELES COUNTY Sheriff ALEX VILLANUEVA a weekly talk show. "LIVE AND UNSCRIPTED WITH LA COUNTY SHERIFF ALEX VILLANUEVA" will air SUNDAYS 8-10p (PT).

VILLANUEVA said in a press release that he is "happy to have this ability to connect with residents and business owners to share ideas and discuss public safety.”

PD ROBIN BERTOLUCCI said, “Sheriff ALEX VILLANUEVA is a straight talker and KFI has always welcomed bold talk.”

