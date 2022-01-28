Lori Kampa

SHOCKER! DUALTONE MUSIC GROUP SVP/Radio Promotion LORI KAMPA has announced she is retiring after more than 18 years at the label. Her last day is TODAY (1/28).

KAMPA said, "After an incredible 18+ year journey with my dear family at DUALTONE, I decided it was time for a major life shift, so I'm making the difficult decision to step away from the wild and crazy world of record promotion ... and I'm looking forward to all of the fresh, new adventures that are awaiting me in the future as a free agent/lady of leisure, or 'slacker' as some might call it! So as I say 'goodbye,' the biggest thing I want to say here is a big 'Thanks,' for, well, basically everything ... for all of the laughter and memories shared over the years ... It's been a joy!"

She continued, "I can't tell you how much I appreciate you for your passion and the creative energy that you put towards what you do, and I thank you for being such an inspiration ... I mean how special is it that we get to work with so many similar people who share so many of the same hopes and dreams and goals that most of us have had since we started working in this biz years ago? There's a reason we're working in radio and the music business (and most of us wearing our jeans and band t-shirts and sneakers every day) ... 'cuz this is the fun biz! And I feel so eternally lucky to have found my own little place here amongst you all, where I've had the opportunity to learn and grow with you for the past two decades. I's been a tremendous amount of fun!

"But along w/the fun, it's also been really meaningful and important work ... So let me just thank you for your help in supporting and believing in so many of our bands, for giving them a sacred spot on the air and introducing their music to your audiences and allowing them to follow their creative and musical dreams. Sometimes we maybe don't realize it, but we've changed so many lives by what we're doing in these jobs--and that means something! Because music is so powerfully connective and healing, and when a song or an artist's performance inspires another, there's no better feeling. It's magic, and I know we've all felt that spark when we've helped light someone up with a song or show. So remember that what we do (and the intention we put behind it) matters. It's powerful and important! And again, I'm so very grateful for this whole wild and wonderful experience that brought all our worlds together."

Meanwhile, DUALTONE Promotion Coordinator DANA MURRAY will be the primary point person running the promotion department. She can be reached at dana@dualtone.com, (224) 587-0143.

Reach out to KAMPA at lovelylori615@gmail.com.

