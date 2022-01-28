Zeiders (Photo: Chris Phelps)

Country artist WARREN ZEIDERS has signed with WARNER REORDS. The 22-year-old HERHSEY, PA native gained traction on social media by posting covers and originals on social media and SPOTIFY, and has accumulated over 500 million views on TIKTOK.

His 2021 single, "Ride The Lightning," has earned over 72 million global streams. On the heels of his 2021 EP, "717 Tapes," ZEIDERS released new song "Burn It Down" last week.

“WARREN is a gifted songwriter and storyteller, has the confidence and drive to work harder than anyone, understands all the modern tools at an artist’s fingertips to market and promote themselves, and is just a great human being,” said WARNER RECORDS CEO/co-Chairman AARON BAY-SCHUCK. “We just had the best time getting to know one another and both [co-Chairman/COO] TOM [CORSON] and I felt that WARNER RECORDS was a natural fit for WARREN.”

« see more Net News