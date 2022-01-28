Now Looking For Night Host?

KAYLA THOMAS, night host on TOWNSQUARE Top 40 WPST (94.5 PST)/TRENTON, NJ, and one of the hosts (along with NICOLE MURRAY) for the syndicated POPCRUSH NIGHTS, announced last night via INSTAGRAM that today will be her last day with the station and as POPCRUSH host.

The post reads in part, "I am so sad to announce that tomorrow is my last day as the night host on 94.5PST and the nationally syndicated show “Popcrush Nights.” I am so proud of the things I was able to accomplish during my three years at Townsquare Media, and it breaks my heart that tomorrow it all comes to an end."

She ended the post by saying "On to the next adventure!"

Watch this space. She won't be idle for long.





