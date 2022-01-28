Agenda Released

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) has released the full agenda for its event, set for FEBRUARY 23rd – 25th in NASHVILLE. Those already registered for the event now have access to an extended version of the agenda featuring panel descriptions and locations online here.

Some of this year’s agenda highlights include a full-day Streaming Summit, 18 informative panels, six “CRS Heads of State” sessions, four mentoring breakfasts, three label-sponsored luncheons, a featured artist interview with BLAKE SHELTON, songwriter show “BOB KINGSLEY’s Acoustic Alley,” the annual New Faces of Country Music Show and more.

The official CRS mobile app will be released on FEBRUARY 10th. The app will give attendees another way to access the expanded CRS agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, artists performing and more The annual event will take place at the OMNI NASHVILLE hotel. Those looking to register for CRS can do so here.

