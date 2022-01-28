World Tour Kicking Off February 3rd

BILLIE EILISH is set to kick off the North American leg of the HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3rd, in NEW ORLEANS. DORA JAR is confirmed as the supporting act for the first 4 shows of the tour. She'll tour the country, closing out US dates as one of the headliners for COACHELLA at the end of April (NET NEWS 1/13). Billie will kick off her UK tour on JUNE 3rd in BELFAST, and is set to headline GLASTONBURY on JUNE 24th.

EILISH’s upcoming HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR will require ticket holders to provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask. This policy either matches or goes beyond what local jurisdictions are currently requiring to attend live events. The tour has these universal protocols in place out of extra precaution for fans, the band, and tour crew.

Also announced this week, SUPPORT + FEED, a non-profit organization created during the pandemic by BILLIE and FINNEAS’ mother, MAGGIE BAIRD (Actress, Voice Artist, Screenwriter), joins BILLIE EILISH on her new 2022 eco-friendly global tour in the BILLIE EILISH ECO-VILLAGe while introducing THE PLEDGE to eat at least one plant-based meal a day for 30 days.

