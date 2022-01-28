New show launching today (1/28)

CANADA-based Country artist BRETT KISSEL has been tapped by APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY to host new show CANADA's COUNTRY RADIO, APPLE MUSIC's first artist-led radio show out of CANADA. The episodes will air biweekly on FRIDAYs at 12p (PT) starting TODAY (1/28). A curated companion playlist inspired by the new show can be found here.

KISSEL's first episode features another Canadian Country artist, 2021 CCMA Female Artist of the Year TENILLE TOWNES, posts TODAY. Each episode will feature conversations with fellow Country artists.

"It’s an incredible honor to be hosting my own show on APPLE MUSIC," said KISSEL. "To be joining a roster that has included a legend like TIM McGRAW and current hosts like my friend TY BENTLI, just to name a few ... it's kind of surreal. Big shoes to fill, but I'm looking forward to it and can't wait to bring the best of Canadian Country music to fans across the globe ... and bring everyone into one heck of a hangout and a great time! Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a storyteller and an entertainer to my core. So interviewing my friends in the business will not be your typical Q&A. It’s gonna be entertaining. I’m talking road stories, embarrassing moments, lots of laughs."

