February 4th From Los Angeles

RCA NASHVILLE artist KANE BROWN, AEG PRESENTS and AMAZON MUSIC have partnered to present "KANE BROWN LIVE FROM THE EL REY THEATRE,” a global livestream on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th at 9p (CT).

BROWN will perform from the historic LOS ANGELES venue. The show can be streamed on the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH, PRIME VIDEO, and within the AMAZON MUSIC mobile app via TWITCH using the AMAZON MUSIC livestreaming functionality.

The show will be available to watch for a limited time on PRIME VIDEO following the livestream. BROWN continues his tour with stops in SEATTLE TONIGHT (1/28), SAN FRANCISCO on SUNDAY (1/30) and PHOENIX on FEBRUARY 3rd.

