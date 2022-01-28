-
WPGB (Big 104-7)/Pittsburgh Temporarily Rebrands As 'Big Ben 104-7' In Tribute To Ben Roethlisberger
by Laura Moxley
January 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Country WPGB (BIG 104-7)/PITTSBURGH has rebranded temporarily as BIG BEN 104-7 in tribute to PITTBURGH STEELERS quarterback and two-time SUPER BOWL winner BEN ROETHLISBERGER, who announced his retirement YESTERDAY (1/27). The station and logo have been reimaged, and will run throughout the weekend.
Additionally, WPGB is giving away ROETHLISBERGER jerseys all weekend. Listeners can visit Big1047.com for more details and a chance to win.