Music and entertainment content company ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT has hired two new executives to expand its Global Reach. Music industry veteran NICK DI FRUSCIA has been named the company’s Dir./Sync & Licensing, while veteran Human Resources Executive ANGELA PERSAUD has been brought on as the company’s Global Head/People and Culture.

DI FRUSCIA was most recently a Development Executive at the music app RMUSIC (an app that connects songwriters and allows them to collaborate remotely over their mobile devices). He began his music business career at CHALKBOARD MUSIC, INC., a boutique publishing and management company. There, DI FRUSCIA served as Creative Dir. and Manager, having worked on a variety of music and television projects with artists including CHER, DONNA SUMMER, ELTON JOHN, DIANE WARREN, and many more. After a nearly decade-long tenure at the RECORDING ACADEMY as Director/Awards, overseeing many categories for the The GRAMMY Awards, he then made the move to the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC as VP/Awards & Membership, where he oversaw all awards voting processes, membership initiatives, and contributed to the ACADEMY's artist and industry relations efforts both in NASHVILLE and on the West Coast.

PERSAUD was most recently at G/O MEDIA, where she served as the Head/People, partnering closely with the CEO and the Executive Leadership team to lead the organization through several strategic change initiatives including mergers and acquisitions. During her time at G/O MEDIA she also established key Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. Prior to G/O MEDIA, PERSAUD was employed by DENTSU AEGIS, leading HR for their CARAT and AMPLIFI brands, as VP, Dir./Human Resources and Head/Human Resources.

ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT CEO HELEN MURPHY said, “I am thrilled to have NICK and ANGELA join the ANTHEM family. NICK is an amazing creative with expertise in publishing and recorded music, and he is a passionate and wonderful human being. His experience, creative sensitivity and relationships will bring wonderful new opportunities to all of ANTHEM’s creatives. ANGELA has a wealth of global media experience and her energy and enthusiasm about expanding and developing our strategic people and culture objectives is infectious. Having her lead Human Resources and continue our progress in achieving our key Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals is very important to me.”

DI FRUSCIA said, “I couldn’t be happier to join a more passionate group of people in music and I look forward to working with one of the finest companies in the business.”

PERSAUD added, “I am thrilled to be working with such a talented and passionate set of professionals. I look forward to supporting HELEN as she further strengthens and positions the organization for its next phase of growth and success.”

