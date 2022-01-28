Changes

VAL CAMERON and MIKE PARSONS took to FACEBOOK to share the news that they were no longer hosting their long-running “VAL & MIKE” morning show at CUMULUS AC KBEE (B98.7)/SALT LAKE CITY.

VAL’s post simply read, “Hey kids! MIKE and I wanted to say thank you! We had so much fun being with you every morning for the past 6 years. Our time is over at B98.7.”

The duo have been partners since 2015, with PARSONS arriving at the cluster in 2013 to program sister KENZ, before crossing the hall two years later.

No replacement has been announced yet.

