New Film & Content Division

300 Entertainment has launched it's new Content and Film Division. THE STUDIOS’ debut project, RACE: BUBBA WALLACE, is a docuseries that will be released on NETFLIX next month. The six-episode series follows the only full-time African AMERICAN driver in the NASCAR CUP SERIES, BUBBA WALLACE, against the backdrop of a Post-GEORGE FLOYD AMERICA. RACE provides exclusive access to WALLACE as he competes on MICHAEL JORDAN and DENNY HAMLIN’s 23XI racing team and uses his platform to speak out about racial injustice. Set for release during BLACK HISTORY MONTH and ahead of the DAYTONA 500, RACE: BUBBA WALLACE reflects the values and tenets of the 300 brand: social justice, storytelling, and culture.

In addition to RACE: BUBBA WALLACE, 300 STUDIOS has already released over 85 episodes of UNPLUGGED, a digital series that highlights independent artists from around the world through live performances, premiering every THURSDAY at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) on 300 ENTERTAINMENT’s official YOUTUBE channel.

Chairman & CEO/300 ENTERTAINMENT and ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP KEVIN LILES said, “I have dedicated my career to telling the story of our culture and investing in the artists and creatives who have shaped it around the world. With 300 STUDIOS, I look forward to incubating, developing, and producing content for all formats that tell the important and inspired stories from the next generation of cultural innovators.”

