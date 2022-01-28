Calling It Quits

The MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES have announced they are calling it quits after nearly 40 years of being together as a band. According to BOSTONGLOBE.COM the BOSTON ska-punk band known for their infectious 1997 hit “The Impression That I Get,” raucous live shows, and loud plaid suits, left a simple, sad message on their website THURSDAY (/28) AFTERNOON.

The statement said, “After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided not to continue on as a band. Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you.”

The band, which formed in 1983, put BOSTON’s ska scene on the national radar in the 1990s. Over the course of their career, they released 11 albums, including the double-platinum LET’S FACE IT. Along with bands such as SUBLIME, NO DOUBT, GOLDFINGER, REEL BIG FISH, LESS THAN JAKE, and RANCID, the band rode the ska genre’s third wave directly into the mainstream. The band became such an integral part of the city of BOSTON that Mayor MARTY WALSH declared DECEMBER 28, 2017, MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES DAY.

In addition to anchoring Boston’s ska-punk scene, they also became pop culture fixtures, doing everything from recording a song with the COUNT from SESAME STREET to appearing in the movie CLUELESS.

« see more Net News