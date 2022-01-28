Hollywood Hernandez (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS is saddened to learn of the passing of TEXAS industry vet HOLLYWOOD HERNANDEZ (MICHAEL CANTU). He died, surrounded by family, after battling an extended illness. He was a single father with two grown daughters and two grandchildren.

In addition to his contributions to the TEXAS broadcast industry, HERNANDEZ had a passion for feeding the homeless and was a frequent volunteer for the cause. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to his favorite charity, WHERE ARE YOU OUTREACH. Details for a memorial service are still in the works.

