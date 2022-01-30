-
KYSR (ALT 98.7)/Los Angeles Teasing A Co-Host To Join Booker In PM Drive
by Shawn Alexander
January 31, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES has a change coming in PM Drive with BOOKER, beginning FEBRUARY 1st. The station is teasing on-air and on socials with “ALT Afternoons With BOOKER And (BEEP) Starting TUESDAY.
No official word from ALT 98.7. In the words of THE GO-GO’S “Our Lips Are Sealed.”
BOOKER said, “For reasons that I can’t yet explain, I will only state that “contrary to internet and WOODY SHOW speculation, OJ will not be co-hosting Alt Afternoons with BOOKER and_______!”
ALT 98.7 PD LISA WORDEN said, “Everything will be revealed on TUESDAY.”
The Mystery is solved next Tuesday! 🤫💃 pic.twitter.com/rjVP27OGDb— ALT 98.7 (@ALT987fm) January 28, 2022