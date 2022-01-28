Mike & Jon In The Morning Exit





After over two decades, KROL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits/News WHMI/HOWELL, MI's MIKE AND JON IN THE MORNING (MIKE MARINO & JON KING) signed off on Friday (1/28) for the last time on the station. THE LIVINGSTON POST is speculating the reason for the departure is due to advertisers threatening to pull buys due to KING's coverage of the news. KING is also the station's New Director.

KING originally announced on FACEBOOK on THURSDAY (1/27) that he would be leaving the radio station on FEBRUARY 25th, calling it a “forced departure.” But this morning, both he and his longtime co-host, MARINO, announced that they were both leaving immediately.

The Post reported, "King said he will tell his story when the time is right, but shared that his 'forced departure' was solely the decision of KROL COMMUNICATIONS. KROL booted KING in response to a local advertiser who threatened to pull his ads because of the station’s news coverage."

MIKE & JON IN THE MORNING took home the “Morning Show of the Year” award in 2021 from the MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, with KING winning for best investigative reporting.

It's reported no one knows the real reason why the team was "forced out." Click here for the full story.

« see more Net News