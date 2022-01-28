Billy Steel (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA radio personality PAUL PRAVETTONI, known as BILLY STEEL on the air, has passed away. STEEL worked his way up from a local House DJ to working at former Rock station KSJO/SAN JOSE, eventually moving on to CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO, where he created THE BONE's "Metal Zone" show, and became a passionate supporter of the BAY AREA's Metal scene.

STEEL left KSAN in 2006, but maintained his strong relationship with THE BONE staff, helping induct the station's legendary midday personality STEVEN SEAWEED into the BAY AREA RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2012. STEEL was also present for THE BONE's LAMONT & TONELLI when the longtime morning show was inducted into the BAY AREA RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2021.

SEAWEED posted this tribute to STEEL on his FACEBOOK page saying, "I am so sorry to tell you that my dear friend BILLY STEEL has passed away. We worked together for many years in radio and I can tell you he was the absolute best. He taught me everything I know about computers and METALLICA and friendship. BILLY was a guy who always made me look good, and I was so honored when he so expertly inducted me into the BAY AREA RADIO HALL OF FAME. I loved the man dearly. We spoke often. I will treasure our moments together and I send my love to his beautiful family."

