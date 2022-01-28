Bryan Thompson

BRYAN THOMPSON, aka ROOSTER, doing mornings at FOREVER MEDIA Country WCHK (CHICKEN 101.3) and afternoons at Hot AC WAFL (EAGLE 97.7)/OCEAN CITY, MD as himself, is making an exit.

THOMPSON told ALL ACCESS, “I was there for a year and a half and decided to step down for a position outside of radio … for now. I will continue with my VO projects as well as doing part time radio. I am open to voice tracking and part time, but feel that for now it's time to focus on myself and my family and enjoy my 3-year-old. I have been living there and coming back to PA, a four hour drive each way, every weekend. I am excited to explore sleeping in past 4a, LOL.

"FOREVER MEDIA was great to me, and it was a hard decision to make," he continued. "I know they will continue to succeed, and I wish nothing but success for CHICKEN 101.3 and EAGLE 97.7. Whoever fills my shoes, make sure they are flip flops because that sand is hard to get out."

Reach THOMPSON via email here, or on cell at (570) 540-3603.

« see more Net News