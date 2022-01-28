Kanye West: HIs Jealousy Is Out Of Control (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

KANYE WEST just won't let go. According to a report in TMZ, the Hip-Hop star is allegedly spreading unfounded rumors about his ex's new boyfriend, SNL's PETE DAVIDSON, after claiming he wants to "beat his ass" in a new rap song, "Eazy.".

DAVIDSON and KARDASHIAN have been dating since last fall after she filed for divorce from YEEZY earlier in the year.

WEST, who is now dating actress JULIA FOX, is also telling people in conversation that the affable but unlikely heartthrob is a junkie.



A source close to WEST insists there's nothing to the talk, while someone in DAVIDSON's camp claimed he's turned a deaf ear to the chatter "out of respect for KIM."

