New Calls Coming Wednesday

The SEATTLE TIMES reports that the name change for LOTUS News KOMO-A-F/SEATTLE to KNWN-A-F (NORTHWEST NEWS RADIO) will take place on WEDNESDAY (2/2).

The change, after 95 years with the calls on the AM side, is being mandated by the terms of the stations' sale by SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP to LOTUS last year; the call letters were retained by SINCLAIR for ABC affiliate KOMO-TV and LOTUS did not acquire the right or license to continue to use the calls. No other changes to programming are expected with the new slogan and calls. RADIO INSIGHT reported in DECEMBER that the calls were changing to KNWN, based on the FCC accidentally activating the change before the date LOTUS requested.

