NASDAQ is reporting SPOTIFY lost $4 billion in market value after Singer/Song Writer NEIL YOUNG demanded they remove his music from the platform claiming their support of THE JOE ROGAN SHOW, whom YOUNG says has been spreading COVID-19 misinformation (NET NEWS 1/27). At the end of FRIDAY, JANARY 28th, shares of SPOTIFY were down about 12% from where they closed last week, according to the data. SPOTIFY is poised for a rebound at the open.

In addition to that, the hashtags #DeleteSpotify and #CancelSpotify gained traction on social media, with many websites offering step-by-step instructions for users to remove the app from their devices. SIRIUSXM stepped up to the plate to re-launch NEIL YOUNG RADIO, and APPLE MUSIC is now calling itself "Home of NEIL YOUNG."

Now, artist and friend of YOUNG, JONI MITCHELL has released a statement that said she would remove her music from SPOTIFY, joining YOUNG in his protest against the streaming service over its role in giving a platform to COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. On SPOTIFY, MITCHELL is listed as having 3.7 million monthly listeners, with two of her songs — “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case Of You” -- getting over 100 million streams.

MITCHELL said, “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives."

Renowned guitarist NILS LOFGREN, of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's E STREET BAND fame, has also had his music removed from SPOTIFY.

Late yesterday, SPOTIFY's DANIEL EK posted a statement saying the company "haven't been transparent around the policies that guide our content more broadly."

And while not mentioning "The JOE ROGAN Experience" by name vowed that SPOTIFY "have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time," revealing the company's internal content moderation policies as well as a new labeling system for COVID-109 related content.

"We know we have a critical role to playing supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users. In that role, it is important to me that we don't take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them.

"These policies were developed by our internal team in concert with a number of outside experts and are updated regularly to reflect the changing safety landscape. These are rules of the road to guide all of our creators -- fro those we work with exclusively to those whose work is shared across multiple platforms."

EK said SPOTIFY's new content advisory label would apply to any podcast with a discussion of COVID-19, referring users to a COVID-19 Hub, "a resource that provides data-driven facts, up-to-date information as hared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources."

