Celebrated NASHVILLE pianist HARGUS “PIG” ROBBINS died YESTERDAY (1/30) at the age of 84. He has been a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME since 2012, and was named the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA)’s Musician of the Year in 1976 and 2000.

Blinded by a knife accident at the age of three, ROBBINS went on to become one of MUSIC CITY’s most celebrated and prolific studio musicians, playing on thousands of recording sessions for Country, Rock Folk and Pop artists since the late 1950s as a member of NASHVILLE’s studio musician “A Team.”

Among the hit songs featuring his playing are GEORGE JONES’ “White Lightning,” CHARLIE RICH’s “Behind Closed Doors” and CRYSTAL GAYLE’s “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” along with songs cuts by dozens of other stars, including PATSY CLINE, LORETTA LYNN, CONNIE SMITH, THE STATLER BROTHERS, CLIFF RICHARD, LEON RUSSELL, as well as BOB DYLAN’s “Blonde On Blonde” album. In more recent years, he recorded with ALAN JACKSON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, MARTY STUART and STURGILL SIMPSON.

ROBBINS recorded and released several of his own instrumental albums for the CHART and TIME labels in the ‘60s, and three projects for ELEKTRA in the ‘70s.

CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN said ROBBINS gave "a defining sound for so much of the historic music out of NASHVILLE. His talent spoke for itself through his decades-spanning career and work as a session pianist with countless artists across genres."

"Like all successful session musicians, PIG ROBBINS was quick to adapt to any studio situation," said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG. "He worked quickly, with perfection less a goal than a norm. And while he could shift styles on a dime to suit the singer and the song, his playing was always distinctive. PIG’s left hand on the piano joined with BOB MOORE’s bass to create an unstoppable rhythmic force, while the fingers on his right hand flew like birds across the keys. The greatest musicians in NASHVILLE turned to PIG for guidance and inspiration.”

