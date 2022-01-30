Howard Hesseman (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

HOWARD HESSEMAN, a countercultural hero for his role as radio DJ DR. JOHNNY FEVER in CBS' "WKRP In CINCINNATI, passed away SATURDAY due to complications from colon surgery, at the age of 81.

HESSEMAN earned a pair of EMMY nominations for playing the hippie DJ on the show, which ran for four seasons from 1978-'82.

In the show's first episode, FEVER announced the station's shift from elevator music to rock 'n' roll with the following proclamation: "All right CINCINNATI, it's time for this town to get down. Yu got JOHNNY, DR. JOHNNY FEVER, and I am burning up in here. We're all in critical condition, babies, but you can tell me where it hurts because I got the healing prescription here fromthe big KRP musical medicine cabinet. Now I'm talking about your 50,000-watt intensive care unit, babies."

HESSEMAN was typecast as a hippie in both "Dragnet" and the RICHARD LESTER film, "Petulia," telling PEOPLE magazine that he had conducted "pharmaceutical experiments in recreational chemistry." Before he became an actor he was jailed in SAN FRANCISCO for selling marijuane.

HESSEMAN was also a DJ in real life for SAN FRANCISCO station KMPX, often improvising his on-air banter for "WKRP In CINCINNATI."

HESSEMAN also made a memorable appearance in "This Is Spinal Tap," as DUKE FAME's manager TERRY LADD, who made the immortal comment, "We'd love to stay and chat, but we're going to sit in the lobby and wait for the limo."

HESSEMAN is survived by wife CAROLINE, an actor and acting teacher.

