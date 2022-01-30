Terry O'Donnell

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock WQBK (Q105.7/103.5)/ALBANY has named region radio vet TERRY O'DONNELL as midday host, as well as Promotions Director for the cluster, which also includes Country WGNA, Soft AC WPBZ (THE BREEZE 103), Sports WTNN (ESPN RADIO 104.5 FM THE TEAM) and Hip-Hop and R&B WQBK HD-2 (HOT 99.1 FM). He joins TOWNSQUARE after a six-year run at iHEARTMEDIA’s ALBANY radio stations.

Said O'DONNELL, “I am so energized by the team here at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. Their combined digital, broadcast and live event resources are absolutely cutting edge!”

Added WQBK Brand Manager MIKE KAROLYI, “We were presented with the opportunity to add TERRY O'DONNELL to our team and we didn’t hesitate. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and we are fortunate to have him on-air at Q105.7 & 103.5.”

Said TOWNSQUARE ALBANY Director/Content MATTY JEFF, “We are thrilled to have TERRY joining our local team here in ALBANY. Getting to add an A+ local content creator who is already well known locally is a rare opportunity. Plus, his promotions acumen and creativity will immensely benefit all of our ALBANY brands.”

« see more Net News