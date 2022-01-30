Kansas City, MO

CARTER BROADCAST GROUP/KANSAS CITY will celebrate BLACK HISTORY MONTH by kicking off its 29th annual SOUL FOOD TOUR beginning TODAY (1/31). It will continue through MARCH 4th and feature daily soul food specials from over 20 locally owned restaurants.

Urban KPRS-FM (HOT 103 JAMZ), R&B Oldies KPRS-HD2 (K-103.3 HD2), and Gospel KPRT-A-K291CN (GOSPEL 1590 AM/106.1 FM) will all be on-site at each restaurant during the tour MONDAY-FRIDAY from 11a-1p (CT).

CEO/Pres. MIKE CARTER said, “Each year, we look forward to the SOUL FOOD TOUR, because it connects our listeners to local eateries. The tour is a great way for our brand to promote local restaurants. We know the pandemic has caused a major strain on mom-and-pop businesses. The SOUL FOOD TOUR is a major event that’s very impactful. The tour helps our local restaurant owners because of the great marketing opportunities and customer repeat business afterwards. Also, the tour allows our listeners to enjoy the soulful flavors of great food for only five dollars."

For more information check here.

« see more Net News