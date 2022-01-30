Doug Stephan

DOUG STEPHAN's "The DJV Show" has added 10 more stations to his roster of affiliates, including KTLR/OKLAHOMA CITY; WCAP/LOWELL, MA, KUJ-A/F/WALLA WALLA, WA; WKCT-A/F/BOWLING GREEN, KY, KLID-A/POPLAR BLUFF, KY; KDXU/ST. GEORGE, UT, and WGVA and WAUB FINGER LAKES, NY.

The daily show, hosted by STEPHAN with JENNIFER HORN and VICTORIA KEELAN, now has over 325 affiliates nationwide.

Said STEPHAN, "It's exciting to see the show continuing to grow after all these years. We welcome these new stations to a new and different way to start their day."

Added VICTORIA KEELAN, “Creating the show has been a labor of love and a dream come true! We’ve blended my background of pop culture, fashion, and beauty with JENNIFER’s vast knowledge of politics, world events, and her incredible sense of humor under the guidance of our fearless leader DOUG, one of the most highly-regarded and versatile radio personalities, Together we have created a totally unique listening experience. We cannot wait for the world to hear the fun!”

STEPHAN began his career in radio as an on-air personality in the early '60s in TIFFIN, OH, and decided to become a talk radio show host. He broadcasts from his home in FRAMINGHAM, MA, where he operates a dairy farm.

