Stephan

DOUG STEPHAN's "The DJV Show" has added more stations to its roster of affiliates, including WPA RADIO LLC News-Talk KTLR-A-K279CR (COMMUNITY TALK)/OKLAHOMA CITY; MERRIMACK VALLEY RADIO News-Talk-Oldies WCAP-A/LOWELL, MA; ALEXANDRA COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KUJ-A-K254DK/WALLA WALLA, WA; DAILY NEWS BROADCASTING News-Talk WKCT-A-W281BV (TALK 104.1)/BOWLING GREEN, KY; BROWNING SKIDMORE BROADCASTING News-Talk-Oldies KLID-A/POPLAR BLUFF, MO; CHERRY CREEK RADIO News-Talk KDXU-A-K223DI/ST. GEORGE, UT; and

KTLR/ Oklahoma City. WCAP/Lowell, Mass, KUJ AM, and FM/Walla Walla Washington. WKCT AM and FM/ Bowling Green, Kentucky and KLID AM/Poplar Bluff, Kentucky, KDXU, St. George, Utah, and GENEVA BROADCASTING News-Talk WGVA-A-W292FG/GENEVA, NY and News-Talk WAUB-A-W242DC/AUBURN, NY.

STEPHAN said, "It's exciting to see the show continuing to grow after all these years. We welcome these new stations to a new and different way to start their day."

VICTORIA KEELAN added, “Creating the show has been a labor of love and a dream come true! We’ve blended my background of pop culture, fashion, and beauty with JENNIFER’s vast knowledge of politics, world events, and her incredible sense of humor under the guidance of our fearless leader DOUG, one of the most highly-regarded and versatile radio personalities, Together we have created a totally unique listening experience. We cannot wait for the world to hear the fun!”

« see more Net News