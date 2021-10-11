Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Doja Cat New #1; Nas X Top 5; The Weeknd Top 15; Puth Top 20; Chainsmokers Return

* DOJA CAT lands another chart topper as "Need To Know" moves 3*-1* and is +967 spins

* LIL NAS X is top 5 yet again with "That’s What I Want" up 6*-5*

* Inside the top 10, two songs have gains of over 1000 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER remains at 7* with "Ghost" at +1158 spins

* GAYLE rises 9*-8* with "abcdefu" up nearly 2000 spins at +1987

* THE WEEKND is up 1008 spins and climbs into the top 15 with "Sacrifice"

* CHARLIE PUTH vaults into the top 20 in his 2nd week on the chart, up 30*-20* with "Light Switch" at +2596 spins

* LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH is top 25 and +1568 spins with "Fingers Crossed" up 27*-25*

* THE CHAINSMOKERS make an impressive return, debuting at 30* with "High" with 1769 spins

* AVRIL LAVIGNE is back and teams with BLACKBEAR on "Love It When You Hate Me" entering at 38*

* DAISY THE GREAT X AJR enter at 39* with "Record Player"

Rhythmic: Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak/Silk Sonic New #1; Post/Weeknd Top 3; Normani/Cardi B Top 5; Moneybagg Yo Top 10

* A busy week on the Rhythmic chart as BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON .PAAK/SILK SONIC take over the top spot with "Smokin' Out The Window" rising 3*-1* and are +543 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND go top 3 with "One Right Now" up 4*-3* and +289 spins

* NORMANI & CARDI B go top 5 with "Wild Side" up 6*-5* and doing so in their 28th week on the chart

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 10 with "Scorpio" up 12*-10* and +310 spins

* KODAK BLACK goes top 15 and nearly top 10, up 16*-11* with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB, up 476 spins

* CHRIS BROWN surges into the top 15, up 26*-15* with "Iffy" at +773 spins

* It should be noted that POLO G's "Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)" tied "Iffy" in spins, rising to 16* as "Iffy" won the tiebreaker being the #1 Greatest Gainer

* GUNNA leaps 35*-29* with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG at +646 spins

* MUNI LONG debuts at 37* with "Hrs And Hrs" up 230 spins

* RODDY RICCH enters at 38* with "25 Million"

* RICK ROSS comes on at #40 with "Outlawz" featuring 21 SAVAGE & JAZMINE SULLIVAN

Urban: CKAY New Chart Topper; Yung Bleu Lands Two In Top 10; Kodak Black, Drake/21 Savage, Quavo, SZA Top 15

* CKAY takes the top spot at Urban with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)", up 3*-1* and +781 spins

* There are now seven songs inside the top 10 at the format that have topped the chart

* YUNG BLEU now has two in the top 10 as "Beautiful Lies" featuring KEHLANI moves 12*-10* and is +511 spins

* KODAK BLACK surges into the top 15, up 21*-12* with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB, up 830 spins (and over +800 for a second week in a row)

* DRAKE hits the top 15, up 18*-13* with "Knife Talk" featuring 21 SAVAGE & PROJECT PAT, up 159 spins

* QUAVO and YUNG MIAMI go top 15 with "Strub Tha Ground" moving 16*-14*

* SZA vaults into the top 15 with "I Hate U" up 22*-15* and are +402 spins

* KANYE WEST enters the top 20, up 23*-17* with "Off The Grid" and +198 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is nearing the top 20, rising 28*-21* with "Iffy" at +730 spins

* MUNI LONG surges 36*-23* with "Hrs And Hrs" up 871 spins

* GUNNA has the big debut at 26* with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG at +910 spins

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN come on at 35* with "Peru" at +501 spins

* NE-YO enters at 37* with "Stay Down" featuring YUNG BLEU

* NARDO WICK debuts at 40* with "Me Or Sum" featuring FUTURE & LIL BABY

Hot AC: Sheeran Takes Top Spot; Taylor Top 10; Gayle, Post Malone/The Weeknd Top 15; The Weeknd, Puth, Mayer Top 20

* ED SHEERAN takes over the top spot with "Shivers" moving 3*-1* and is up 249 spins

* Inside the top 10, GLASS ANIMALS are +251 at #5 with "Heat Waves"

* TAYLOR SWIFT has yet another top 10 with "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version)" up 11*-10*

* GAYLE vaults 18*-13* with "abcdefu" now top 15 and +786 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND enter the top 15, up 17*-15* with "One Right Now"

* THE WEEKND on his own goes top 20 with "Sacrifice" up 22*-17* and up 436 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH with a giant 39*-19* jump with "Light Switch" up 917 spins

* JOHN MAYER goes top 20 with "Wild Blue" up 23*-20*

* ALESSO & KATY PERRY move 29*-22* with "When I'm Gone," up 317 spins

* AVRIL LAVIGNE and BLACKBEAR debut at 35* with "Love It When You Hate Me" and +247 spins

* FOR KING & COUNTRY debut at 37* with "Relate"

Active Rock: Three Days Grace New #1; Korn Runner Up; Bring Me The Horizon Top 5; Mastodon Top 10; Muse, Falling In Reverse, Jelly Roll Top 15

* THREE DAYS GRACE take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "So Called Life," up 180 spins

* KORN is the new runner up with "Start The Healing," rising 3*-2* and are +131 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON surge into the top 5, up 9*-5* with "DiE4u," up 112 spins

* MASTODON go top 10, up 11*-9*

* MUSE vault into the top 15, up 23*-13* with "Won't Stand Down," up 292 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE go top 15 in their 4th week on the chart as "Zombified" goes 17*-14* and +196 spins

* JERRY ROLL goes 21*-15* with "Dead Man Walking" at +254 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA go top 20, moving 22*-18* with "Never Gonna Learn," up 172 spins

* SHINEDOWN returns, entering at 21* with "Planet Zero" with 585 spins

* GHOST debuts at 30* with "Call Me Little Sunshine," up 238 spins

* PAPA ROACH enters at 37* with "Stand Up," up 218 spins

* DEAD POET SOCIETY debut at 40* with "Intoodeep"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Dragons Runner Up; Muse, Cannons Top 10; Foals, Coin Top 15; Gayle, Wilderado, Boywithluke Top 20

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS spend another week at #1 with "The Outside" at +219 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge into the runner up spot, rising 6*-2a* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" at +359 spins

* MUSE move into the top 10, up 15*-8* with "Won't Stand Down," up 475 spins

* CANNONS hit the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Bad Dream" at +83 spins and do so and in their 35th week

* FOALS go top 15, up 16*-14* with "Wake Me Up," at +117 spins

* COIN is also in the top 15 with "Chapstick," rising 18*-15*

* GAYLE is top 20, up 24*-17* with "abcdefu," and +176 spins

* WILDERADO also enters the top 20, up 22*-18* with "Head Right"

* BOYWITHLUKE goes top 20, up 23*-20* with "Toxic," up 128 spins

* JOY AGAIN debuts at 37* with "Looking Out For You" at +244 spins

Triple A: Band Of Horses Hold Top Spot; Coin, Nathaniel Rateliff Top 10; Mitski Leads Quartet Into Top 15

* BAND OF HORSES hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Crutch"

* COIN goes top 10, up 11*-8* with "Chapstick," up 82 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHTSWEATS go top 10, up 12*-10* with "Face Down In The Moment," up 94 spins

* Four songs move into the top 15 led by MITSKI, up 16*-12* with "The Only Heartbreaker" at +71 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS go 20*-13* with "Love Dies Young," up 56 spins

* THE RECORD COMPANY leap 21*-14* with "Never Leave You," up 28 spins

* KHRUANGBIN & LEON BRIDGES jump 25*-15* with "B-Side" at +73 spins

* FOALS go top 20, up 22*-16* with "Wake Me Up" at +38 spins

* INHALER also move inside the top 20, up 26*-18* with "Cheer Up Baby," up 58 spins

* EDDIE VEDDER has the top debut at 21* with "Brother The Cloud"

* BRANDI CARLILE enters at 28* with "Broken Horses"

* BEACH HOUSE debuts at 30* with "Once Twice Melody"

