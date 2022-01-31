Debuts AudioID

A new service from SIRIUSXM’s SXM MEDIA offers listener identification to client marketers. AudioID, part of the ADSWIZZ division, uses an algorithm that tracks listener preferences and behaviors to allow for targeted advertising. The service will launch within SIRIUSXM platforms in the U.S. and extend beyond that to opted-in outside platforms later in 2022.

“Today’s announcement exemplifies the power of joining together advertising solutions from SIRIUSXM, PANDORA, STITCHER, and ADSWIZZ. We have always led the way when it comes to audio advertising. From running the first-ever streaming audio ad on PANDORA to launching our Stand for Sonic Diversity initiative, we take our leadership position very seriously. So coming off of a record year, we’re taking another giant leap forward with the introduction of AudioID,” said Chief Revenue Officer JOHN TRIMBLE. “With this new identity solution from ADSWIZZ, we’ll be able to create better experiences for listeners, greater value for creators and publishers, and even more impact for marketers.”

SXM MEDIA SVP/Head of Ad Product, Technology & Operations CHRIS RECORD added, “We are entering a new era of identity – both in culture and in technology – that defines us not by who we are on paper or the cookies we leave behind, but by our interests and passions. AudioID is a consumer-first, privacy-conscious infrastructure that will deliver our audiences the best experiences and give marketers access to data-driven capabilities like never before.”

« see more Net News