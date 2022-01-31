February 22nd

A conference on podcasting presented by U.K. all-podcast digital radio station PODCAST RADIO is scheduled for LONDON on FEBRUARY 22nd. The PODCAST FUTURES CONFERENCE will be held before a crowd limited to 250 attendees at CENTRAL HALL in WESTMINSTER; registration, on a first-come, first-served basis, is free. The conference will carry the theme "Getting Podcasts Heard," with EDISON RESEARCH's LAURA IVEY scheduled to offer findings from THE INFINITE DIAL UK and PODCAST CONSUMER TRACKING REPORT.

Organizer LEE CORNELL said, “LAURA will also be talking about device usage and listening location as well as delving into EDISON’s most- listened-to podcast rankings. These insights are highly valuable in pointing the way to the future of podcasting”.

PODCAST RADIO CEO GERRY EDWARDS added, “There is so much choice of podcast listening out there. We’re in the business of marketing and promoting podcasts using the trust that listeners have in radio. The biggest challenge facing the industry right now, whether you’re a corporate player or an indie, is quite simply getting your podcast heard by people. We’re a part of that solution.”

Register by clicking here.

« see more Net News