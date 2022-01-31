New To Mornings

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW takes over mornings at CHAVEZ RADIO GROUP Top 40 KBHH (FORGE 95.3)/FRESNO. The show had been airing in afternoon drive.

CHAVEZ RADIO GROUP PD MARIA BARQUIN commented, "THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW has always stepped up to passionately support our global mission, offer ideas to increase our outreach and effectiveness, and bring daily entertaining, uplifting and inspiring content to our audience in FRESNO. We are extremely proud to have DANA, DJ AUTOMATIC and ANTHONY A on our team and part of the CHAVEZ RADIO family."

CORTEZ added, "We can’t wait to get the day started in FRESNO! We appreciate what the station means to the community, the CHAVEZ RADIO GROUP’s continued support, and of course, our listeners who we consider family."

SKYVIEW NETWORKS VP/Content Development and Syndication RICO COLINDRES said, "DANA’s connection with her audience is genuine and is cultivated by creating authentic, relatable moments on air and on social media. We’ve seen continued ratings growth across the country and with a promotion to mornings in FRESNO, 2022 is off to a great start."

Get more information on THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW at affiliation@skyviewsat.com.

