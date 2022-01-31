Debuts Tuesday

ZAKK WYLDE and his BLACK LABEL SOCIETY bandmate JOHN (JD) "GOOSE" DESERVIO are co-hosting a new show and podcast for the GaS DIGITAL podcast network. "THE WYLDE GOOSE SHOW" debuts TOMORROW (2/1), streaming live weekly on TUESDAYS at 4p (ET) and becoming a podcast five days after the live streaming.

“This is a podcast with no nutritional value. It’s just the two of us shooting the shit and waxing poetically about nothing,” said WYLDE, known for his guitar work for OZZY OSBOURNE as well as being the front man for BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. “We want to create an environment that makes listeners feel that they’re hanging with us backstage before a gig or on the tour bus on the way to the show. Goose and I love going off on whatever, and this is a great platform to share what it’s like to just hang with us and our friends.”

“ZAKK has been a friend for years and a regular guest on THE SDR SHOW, a podcast I host with comedian BIG JAY OAKERSON,” said GaS DIGITAL co-founder RALPH SUTTON. “GaS has seen such tremendous growth and adding ZAKK and JD is such a boon for the network and a perfect fit to our aesthetic."

