Virtual Event

The fourth annual iHEARTRADIO PODCAST AWARDS will be held as a virtual event THURSDAY (2/3) rather than a live event from LOS ANGELES as originally scheduled. The show, honoring podcasts in 29 categories, will feature guest appearances by "SMARTLESS" hosts JASON BATEMAN, SEAN HAYES, and WILL ARNETT; "THE RON BURGUNDY PODCAST" creator/star WILL FERREL; MARTHA STEWART; SHONDA RHIMES; "THIS IS PARIS" host PARIS HILTON; "LAS CULTURISTAS" MATT ROGERS and BOWEN YANG; "ESSENTIAL VOICES"' WILMER VALDERRAMA; "HOW TO CITIZEN" host BARATUNDE THURSTON; BRIAN BAUMGARTNER of "THE OFFICE DEEP DIVE"; BETHENNY FRANKEL ("JUST B"); and several others.

Podcast of the Year nominees include “CODE SWITCH,” “CONAN O’BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND,” “CRIME JUNKIE,” “LOUDER THAN A RIOT,” “OFFICE LADIES,” “SMARTLESS,” “STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW,” “THE DAILY,” “THE MIDNIGHT MIRACLE,” and “YOU’RE WRONG ABOUT.” Three "Icon Awards" will be handed out, the 2022 AUDIBLE Audio Pioneer Award to “MY FAVORITE MURDER”; the 2022 Innovator Award to DESCRIPT; and the 2022 Social Impact Award to SALESFORCE.ORG's branded-content podcast "FORCE MULTIPLIER."

