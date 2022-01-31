Westhoff

CUMULUS/BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, IL OM and Country WBWN (B104) PD/afternoon host DAN WESTHOFF has officially retired, signing off for the last time on THURSDAY, JANUARY 27th. WESTHOFF spent 35 years with the cluster through various ownership changes. The cluster he oversaw also includes Top 40 WBNQ, Classic Country WJBC-F (NASH ICON), News-Talk WJBC-A and Classic Hits WJEZ.

He took to FACEBOOK on his last day to let listeners know his time on-air was over. “My wife JANET & I will be moving to the LAKE OF THE OZARKS full time, and I couldn’t leave without saying thank you," he wrote. "B104 listeners and this community have been so wonderful to us over the years, and we’ll be leaving with so many friends and cherished memories. As we look forward to the next chapter in our lives, I’ll always look back at how special and kind B104 listeners have been."

The DYERSVILLE, IA native first started in radio at WMLA/NORMAL, IL (now B104) in 1987. Read more about his career here.

