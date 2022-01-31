NFT Deal

WARNER MUSIC GROUP is partnering with ONEOF, the NFT company backed by QUINCY JONES, to create exclusive NFTs for WMG artists using ONEOF's more-energy-efficient "green Web3" platform. ONEOF previously announced partnerships with the GRAMMY AWARDS, iHEARTRADIO, and MUSICARES.

“Web3 is a massive leap forward in technology: it will expand the scale and scope of both human and machine interactions far beyond what we can imagine today,” said WMG Chief Digital Officer-EVP/Business Development OANA RUXANDRA. “Partnering with ONEOF, a leader in the emerging technology space of Web3 and NFTs, gives our artists an edge in more authentically building one-to-one relationships with their fans and winning in the new Web3 economy. We’re excited to see what’s possible.”

“From collectibles to music royalties, NFTs and Web3 represent the pulse of consumer demand and an exciting future for the music industry,” added ONEOF CEO LIN DAI. “We are thrilled to partner and innovate together with WARNER MUSIC GROUP and use our cutting edge Web3 technology to bring their iconic labels and world-renowned artists to the next 100 million fans on blockchain.”

