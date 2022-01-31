Gregory

ROY GREGORY has been hired by MILNER MEDIA PARTNERS Country WIVR (KANKAKEE VALLEY'S RIVER COUNTRY)/KENTLAND, IN as PD and morning host. He takes on the new role after spending 28 years with ALPHA MEDIA Country WCCQ/JOLIET, IL, where he was cut as PD/morning host after the station filed for bankruptcy early last year (NET NEWS 2/18/2021).

ROBERT FEDER's FRIDAY (1/28) column quotes GREGORY saying, "I am beyond excited to join the MILNER MEDIA PARTNERS team. It’s a pleasure to work with TIM MILNER and this outstanding collection of broadcasters.”

GREGORY's morning show will air from 5-10a on weekdays, 6a to noon on SATURDAYs and 8a to noon on SUNDAYs.





