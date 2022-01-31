Assistance

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING is offering its songwriters and composers free counseling and wellness resources in a new program starting TOMORROW (2/1). "Songwriter Assistance" will make counseling services available to artists via hotlines around the clock.

Chairman/CEO JON PLATT told SMP songwriters and composers in a letter that the company is “committed to providing you with services that matter. The importance of wellness cannot be overstated, and with Songwriter Assistance, we look forward to offering a whole new level of care and support.”

SVP/Publishing Administration AMY CRANFORD added, “We are passionate about taking care of SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s songwriters and composers and providing them with the best level of support. As we continue to expand our services with Songwriters Forward, we are proud to implement SMP’s Songwriter Assistance initiative.”

