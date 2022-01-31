Virtual Gatherings

PODCAST MOVEMENT and SETH RESLER's PODCAST PARTIES are holding a pair of virtual VALENTINE'S DAY-themed "We Love Podcasters" events on FEBRUARY 10th, one at 3p (ET) and another at 7p (ET). The gatherings are free with registration at https://podcastparties.com/podcast-movement.

PODCAST MOVEMENT co-founder JARED EASLEY said, “These virtual events are a way for us to show our appreciation for the podcasting community.” His co-founder DAN FRANKS added, “There’s such a wide range of podcasts out there. This gives podcasters a unique opportunity to see what their peers are up to.”

RESLER said, “Podcasters can talk to their listeners. Now we want to help them turn those audiences into communities by creating a space where their listeners to talk to each other.”

