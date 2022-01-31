Def Leppard (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC has acquired an additional stake in DEF LEPPARD's music catalog and master royalties income stream. The company has marketed and administered the band's catalog since 2009.

“With DEF LEPPARD celebrating 45 years as a band this year, we at PRIMARY WAVE are beyond excited on further partnering with them in a more meaningful way. We are thrilled to continue building and elevating not only the band's musical body of work but their impact in pop culture and the industry in general” said PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC Partner & Chief Digital Strategy Officer ROB DIPPOLD. “It has been an absolute pleasure over the last decade working with the band, management and their entire team. We look forward to a collaborative, fun and fruitful relationship as the band continues to push new boundaries not only musically, but also in their live performance.”

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC COO RAMON VILLA added, “When we partner with artists, we look at it as they are joining our family. DEF LEPPARD is an icon in music history as they continue to entertain people worldwide. We are always excited and humbled when an iconic artist entrusts us to help further expand the reach of their creative body of work. In this case of DEF LEPPARD, is it even more gratifying to see them happy in the family and wanting to expand the partnership. Welcome again, DEF LEPPARD, and thank you!”

« back to Net News