Make it four weeks for INDEED atop the MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for JANUARY 24-30, with iHEARTRADIO promos spending a third week in second place. Two podcasts were the beneficiary of enough promos from iHEARTRADIO stations to get into the top 10, "WELCOME TO OUR SHOW" and "THE SHADOW GIRLS."

The top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #1; 70699 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#2; 65585)

3. GETUPSIDE (#6; 50964)

4. BABBEL (#5; 47795)

5. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 47240)

6. LOWE'S (#7; 36884)

7. WELCOME TO OUR SHOW PODCAST (--; 35745)

8. WENDY'S (#31; 34762)

9. ZIPRECRUITER (#9; 31799)

10. THE SHADOW GIRLS PODCAST (--; 31367)

